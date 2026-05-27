3 arrested during sex trafficking investigation in metro Atlanta

COVINGTON, Ga. — A multi-state investigation led to the arrest of three people, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

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The GBI said Jonathan Daniels, 35, of Lithonia, was arrested alongside two women, Trenica Jena Ford, 31, of Decatur, and Kesonia Alenthia Nembhard of Loganville, 32, during an operation led by the agency’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit.

Officials say the case began on May 4, when Henrico County Police in Virginia asked the GBI for help locating Daniels, who was wanted on a sex trafficking charge.

With assistance from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, agents located Daniels in Covington and took him into custody.

According to the GBI, Daniels is charged with:

Sex trafficking with the intent to receive money

Possession of MDMA

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule II drugs (oxycodone)

Possession of marijuana less than an ounce

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Authorities said Daniels also had active warrants out of Fulton County for failure to appear related to a weapons charge, as well as felony retail theft warrants from Wisconsin.

Ford and Nembhard were both charged with:

Possession of MDMA

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule II drugs (oxycodone)

Possession of marijuana less than an ounce

All three were booked into the Newton County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI HEAT Unit at (404) 270-8433 . Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

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