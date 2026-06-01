South Terminal parking deck opens at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The new South Terminal Parking Deck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is open for business.

It officially opened its spaces, and parking gates, at 3 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News is at Hartsfield-Jackson to show you how the new parking deck is affecting visitors and travelers, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

That means 7,000 parking spaces are officially open at the world’s busiest airports, and it’s bringing high-tech to the high-traffic airport.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen reported on Friday about how the new parking deck includes an enclosed skyway to the terminal and is located not far from the North and South terminals.

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