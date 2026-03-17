Deck construction at Atlanta airport will affect drivers, parking, shuttles

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Pack your patience, and plan ahead.

Construction on the new South Deck at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will alter roadway lanes and shuttle operations at Terminal South temporarily, from Wednesday, March 18, through Monday, March 30.

The changes will remain in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week during this period.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Drivers should be aware that on the Terminal South upper-level roadway, all inner and outer lanes will merge into one exit lane.

Expect slower traffic near the Domestic Terminal. Use extra caution, and allow extra travel time for drop-offs and pickups.

ParkATL shuttle pickup at the airport will relocate to the Terminal South lower level.

From South Baggage Claim, take the down escalator or elevators and follow the signs to the door marked LS2. Exit through Door LS2 to reach the shuttle loading area.

For those using hotel, motel and off-airport parking shuttles, these shuttles will drop passengers off on the Terminal North lower level.

Passengers will enter the Domestic Terminal through Door LN1 on the right.

For airlines at Terminal North, turn left after the escalator or elevator to reach check-in counters.

For Delta checked bags, go straight toward South Baggage Claim, then turn left.

Passengers without checked bags may proceed directly to a security checkpoint by following the signs.

Please plan ahead, watch for wayfinding signs and allow extra time when traveling to the airport during this period.

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