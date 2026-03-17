Georgia VA clinic shooting: 1 victim airlifted, suspect shot and killed by officers

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting at a Veterans Affairs clinic in north Georgia ended with a victim airlifted and the suspect shot and killed by officers.

Jasper police and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the VA Clinic. The clinic is located in a shopping center on E. Church Street.

Investigators confirmed a victim was taken from the scene and airlifted to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The shooting suspect who was shot by officers died at the scene.

The gunman who was killed is from the Jasper area, Jasper Police Chief Matt Dawkins said. But details about him were not immediately released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were requested to assist in the investigation.

The landlord of the complex where the clinic is located said there are numerous cameras outside, and he is prepared to hand all that video to investigators.

The landlord said the video he viewed shows the suspect walk into the clinic and run out afterward.

A man who was shopping at the Goodwill next door to the clinic told Channel 2’s Michelle Newell he and other shoppers heard rapid gunfire. A bullet went through the wall of the Goodwill, narrowly missing him.

“My wife’s home sick and I came in here to buy her something special to help her get better, not knowing that I almost lost my life in here,” he said.

As of 6 p.m., GBI investigators were at what was still an active scene.

The landlord showed up at the scene shortly after police and said it was “really disheartening.”

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