Woman describes violent attack, robbery in broad daylight at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — A woman says she was attacked, robbed and sexually violated in broad daylight while sitting in Piedmont Park last weekend, one of Atlanta’s most popular public spaces.

The victim, Unique Nelson, spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Action News and said she is still shaken nearly a week after the incident.

“It was 5:30 … broad daylight, people everywhere. He didn’t care,” Nelson said.

Nelson said she was at the park last Sunday having a picnic with friends when the encounter began.

“We had games, music. … We were chilling, and there were other females around us doing the same thing. It was a beautiful day,” she said.

Nelson says a man approached her and her friend, and exposed himself in the open area of the park.

“We were blown away. I’m getting chills now because I couldn’t even believe it,” Nelson said. “My friend says, ‘OK, we’re going to call the police if you don’t move.’”

Nelson said the situation escalated quickly when the man allegedly grabbed her bag and jewelry.

“I grabbed my bag, and he slapped me across my face,” she said.

She said a nearby group of teens witnessed what was happening and intervened, chasing the man until police arrived.

“All these gentlemen surrounded him and just stayed until APD got there,” Nelson said.

She recorded video of the suspect being placed in handcuffs. Atlanta police arrested Ajani Michael at the scene.

He has been charged with public indecency, robbery and simple battery.

According to jail records, Michael has been arrested six times since 2020 in Fulton County on charges including simple battery and public indecency.

Despite the traumatic experience, Nelson said she is speaking publicly to raise awareness about safety in public spaces.

“I just want to put a call out. Hey, be aware, pay attention, look out for each other,” she said. “I was not gravely injured, but we still want to bring awareness because that’s dangerous for women, that’s dangerous for children.”

The incident comes just weeks after a 16-year-old was shot and killed inside Piedmont Park, raising renewed concerns about safety in the popular Atlanta destination.

Nelson said the father of that teen reached out to her and encouraged her to share her story to help raise awareness.

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