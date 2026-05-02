Atlanta pair accused of tossing drugs during chase on I-75

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase along Interstate 75 ended in a crash and multiple charges for two Atlanta residents, according to deputies.

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The chase began Thursday when a Crisp County deputy tried to stop a vehicle traveling 84 miles per hour on I-75. Investigators said the driver refused to stop and sped away, leading deputies on a chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver exited the interstate at Exit 101, ran a red light at 16th Avenue, then got back onto I-75 while driving recklessly across several lanes and along the emergency shoulder.

During the chase, authorities say a passenger threw a bag from the vehicle. Deputies later recovered the bag and said it contained marijuana and related materials.

Officials said stop sticks were deployed during the chase, but the driver avoided them. One deputy suffered minor injuries during the incident.

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The chase ultimately ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a red SUV, according to investigators.

Deputies said a search of the suspect vehicle uncovered multiple identification cards, W-2 forms and debit cards belonging to several different people.

Authorities arrested Jabria Wright, 23, of Atlanta, who deputies identified as the driver. She is charged with:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

DUI

Six counts of financial identity fraud

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Multiple traffic violations and citations

Saquario Davis, 24, of Atlanta, was also arrested and charged with:

Six counts of financial identity fraud

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Abandonment of dangerous drugs

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

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