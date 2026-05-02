Walmart in Chamblee set on fire, suspect arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Chamblee police said they have arrested a man for setting the bathroom aisle section of a Walmart on fire Saturday afternoon.

The Walmart at 1871 Chamblee Tucker Road is currently closed because of the fire.

Police received a call at 1:31 p.m. that the suspect had set several bathroom mats and towels on fire.

Police evacuated the Walmart and stopped people from coming in.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect heading toward the Chamblee MARTA station. He was taken into custody at the Doravilel MARTA station.

DeKalb Fire Rescue put out the fire and are conducting an arson investigation.

Chamblee PD hasn’t shared the identity of the man arrested or the motive for the fire.

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