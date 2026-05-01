Britney Spears charged with DUI

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Britney Spears is now officially facing charges for driving under the influence in March.

The 44-year-old singer was arrested on March 4 after she was seen driving erratically on a California highway near her home, The Associated Press reported.

California Highway Patrol said she appeared to be impaired at the time and took several field sobriety tests before being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

After the arrest, Spears went to substance abuse treatment.

On April 30, the Ventura County District Attorney charged her with a misdemeanor count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug. They did not say what drug she allegedly took or how much.

Spears is scheduled to be arraigned on May 4, The New York Times reported. She is not required to attend because it is a misdemeanor.

She could enter a plea deal that would prevent her from serving jail time, the Times reported.

People magazine called it a “wet reckless” deal.

Prosecutors said that in cases of low blood alcohol levels and with no crash or injuries, defendants can usually reach a resolution that would involve probation, a DUI class, and a fine, the Times said.

Officials said it is a common move when a defendant “demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program,” People reported.

A representative for Spears did not comment after the charge was filed, but one rep said after her arrest that her actions were “completely inexcusable” and it would be “the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” according to the AP.

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