Candidate’s husband punches staffer in face at campaign event, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A punch thrown at a campaign event, and police say it was the candidate’s husband who threw it.

The campaign worker who is the alleged victim, Jaishun Cross, said he did nothing wrong.

He tells us what led to the punch being thrown, and what the suspect told police, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Video captured the arrest of Delroy Bernard at the Forest Park Library in Clayton County.

He is the husband of state court judge candidate Tameka West.

Cross says the punch happened April 25 at the library, as he and other campaign workers for West gathered to get their assignments.

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