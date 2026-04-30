Multiple students hospitalized after crash in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple students from Northgate High School were involved in a crash in Coweta County late Thursday morning, according to school officials.

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The district says it was informed by Coweta Emergency Management around 11:15 a.m. that six teenagers, all students at Northgate High School, were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Vaughn Road.

Officials said the crash happened off campus.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, and the students were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, according to the school system. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Authorities have not shared additional details about what led to the crash.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies responded to the scene and assisted fire personnel and the Georgia State Patrol.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GSP for more information.

This is a developing story. We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene. We’ll bring the latest updates beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

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