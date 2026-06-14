Kemp endorses Jones, who faces rival Jackson in GOP runoff for governor

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has weighed in on the Republican runoff for the governor’s race.

Kemp has endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones to succeed him in a tweet Sunday.

He said in a lengthy statement posted on social media, “I’ve worked alongside Burt for nearly fifteen years and I’m confident that he will always put hardworking Georgians first.”

Kemp also released a social media video announcing his endorsement.

Jones is facing billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson in the runoff. Election Day is Tuesday.

Ads for the Jones and Jackson campaigns have flooded the airwaves during this hotly contested race.

Kemp said his teamwork with Jones helped make Georgia’s economic successes possible.

Over the last eight years, we’ve achieved historic wins for hardworking Georgians from all walks of life and made our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family.



We’ve passed the largest tax cut in state history, announced the largest economic development projects… — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) June 14, 2026

He said he passed the “largest tax cut in state history, announced the largest economic development projects ever, raised teacher pay by nearly ten thousand dollars, led the entire nation in recovering from a pandemic, cracked down on criminal street gangs, invested historic amounts in school safety and classroom excellence, and made Georgia a national leader in job creation from businesses large and small” with the help of Jones, who Kemp described as “a strong, trusted ally.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Jackson campaign for their response.

The Democrat Party of Georgia’s spokesperson Jake Strickland responded to the news, describing Kemp as adding “even more chaos to the already messy GOP primary. No matter who wins this Republican run-off, both Jones and Jackson have let voters see first-hand that they’re only out for themselves – and won’t fight for Georgia."

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