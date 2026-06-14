Ground stop expiring at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but expect delays

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Due to thunderstorms, a ground stop was issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As of 3 p.m., the ground stop is expected to end,.

The Federal Aviation Administration said starting this afternoon, there will be an average 53-minute delay until 6 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group