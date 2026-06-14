Ground stop expiring at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but expect delays

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Due to thunderstorms, a ground stop was issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
As of 3 p.m., the ground stop is expected to end,.
The Federal Aviation Administration said starting this afternoon, there will be an average 53-minute delay until 6 p.m. due to the weather conditions.
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