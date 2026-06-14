Severe weather risk in North Georgia Sunday afternoon, evening

There’s a severe weather risk for North Georgia Sunday.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says afternoon and evening storms could become strong or severe.

The main risk will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

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Sunday is also staying hot and humid before cooling off later this week.

Cooler temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. There will be a chance for rain and storms each day through Friday.

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