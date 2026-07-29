Stranger tries to run over woman 3 times while she exercised

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman out exercising says a stranger tried to run her over - not once, but three times.

She had to hide behind a dumpster.

A neighbor told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the suspect almost hit him and the victim as he sped through the neighborhood.

Police say it happened after she wished him good morning, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4:00

He asked the victim if she was OK but didn’t know the full extent of what happened.

Lloydethan White said he was shocked to learn the woman became the victim of a random attack at Sedgefield Apartments.

“I think it’s wrong that a woman has to fear for her life and she’s just trying to go about her normal day and workout,” White said.

Police say Jesse Davis hit a parked car then crashed into a pole after he tried to run the victim over with his car.

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