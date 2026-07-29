15-year-old charged after 2 men found dead near DeKalb County park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of two men who were found shot to death at a DeKalb County park last week, according to police.

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Officers responded around 5:50 a.m. on July 24 to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of South River Industrial Boulevard at Constitution Lake Park. The park is known for its unique features, including a Dolls Head Trail that has gained national attention.

When officers arrived, they found two men dead in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, DeKalb County police announced they had identified and arrested a 15-year-old suspect. Because of the suspect’s age, authorities are not releasing his name.

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The teen is charged with two counts of malice murder, possession of a pistol by a minor and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Tomas Cano’ and 27-year-old Andres Valtazar.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411 followed by the tip.

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