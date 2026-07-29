Baby delivered by emergency crew responding to downed trees in storm

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews responding to fallen trees during storms ended up also assisting with the birth of a child.

They arrived at the 600 block of North Avenue after 1 a.m. to clear multiple trees that were blocking a roadway, DeKalb County Fire Rescue said.

We are working to learn more about the damage and the family of the newborn, LIVE on Channel 2 Action news starting at 4:00 p.m.

The initial call reported numerous trees blocking both directions of the roadway and a homeowner trapped inside their residence.

The person inside the home was able to exit safely, and no injuries were reported by occupants of the affected residences.

Crews established traffic control by blocking the affected roadways and removed as much debris as conditions safely allowed.

Several downed trees were entangled with power lines, creating additional hazards for personnel. After securing the remaining debris and hazards, and the scene was turned over to the utility company for power line mitigation.

Crews were flagged down by a couple who said their baby was about to be born.

They assisted with the delivery of a healthy child in the field, officials said.

The mother and the newborn were checked by emergency personnel and then taken for further medical evaluation and care.

Crews remained on scene until the area was stabilized and all immediate hazards were addressed.

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