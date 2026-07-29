2 Delta planes nearly collide at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two Delta Air Lines planes narrowly avoided a collision at the Atlanta airport.

It happened late Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and involved two flights: Delta Flight 1568 arriving from Pittsburgh and Delta Flight 2472 departing for Rochester, New York.

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The pilot on the Pittsburgh flight was getting ready to land when he saw the other plane on the runway. In the Air Traffic Control audio obtained by CNN and ABC News, the incoming pilot says he is circling back around. At the same time, the outgoing flight took off.

Air Traffic Controller: “Still a 15-68-yard total land.”

First Pilot: “Somebody on the runway?”

Air Traffic Controller: “He’s exiting now.”

First Pilot: “That’s the 15-68. Going around.”

Air Traffic Controller: “Delta 15-68, turn right heading 360 climbing to 4,000.”

First Pilot: “Right, three-six-zero.”

Second Pilot: “Delta 24-72 responding R-A.”

Air Traffic Controller: “Step 24-72, are you able to turn left again?”

Second Pilot: “Stand by Delta 24-72. ... Delta 24-72 on a heading of three-four-zero. What do you need from us?”

Air Traffic Controller: “Delta 24-72. ... Delta 15-68, turn left. Can you turn left?”

First Pilot: “We’re in the left turn now, Delta 15-68.”

Air Traffic Controller: “Okay, Delta 15-68, thank you. TURN LEFT. ... Delta 24-72, turn right now heading zero-nine-zero.”

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The controller was able to direct both planes away from each other. CNN reports the planes were separated at one point by about 1,800 feet and 600 feet in altitude.

Delta says the Pittsburgh flight landed safely and customers deplaned normally. It will fully cooperate with the FAA on any review.

“As safety remains at the core of everything we do, the crew of Delta Flight 1568 performed a go-around during approach into Atlanta due to potential traffic on the runway. During the go-around, the crew maneuvered in accordance with established procedures to maintain separation from other air traffic,” a spokesperson said.

ATC audio obtained by CNN and ABC News

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