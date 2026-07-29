Tens of thousands without power, trees down after severe storms move through

GEORGIA — The severe weather late Tuesday night into early Wednesday has left tens of thousands without power in north Georgia. The storms also knocked down trees across the area.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked several severe thunderstorm warnings and even a few tornado warnings in far north Georgia.

There’s also been some significant flash flooding, especially over parts of Gilmer County. The storms are winding down and the focus will turn now to cleaning up damage as the sun comes up.

We’ll bring you the latest damage reports and power outage numbers, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

POWER OUTAGES IN NORTH GEORGIA

Georgia EMC reports 17,133 customers are without power across the state. The majority of the outages reported are in its north (8,464 customers), northeast (6,630 customers) and metro Atlanta regions (1,553 customers).

Georgia Power’s outages are mostly in the metro Atlanta area. Here are the latest county-by-county numbers as of 3:30 a.m.

Clayton County: 1,945 customers without power

Cobb County: 1,227 customers without power

DeKalb County: 3,145 customers without power

Fulton County: 2,277 customers without power

Gwinnett County: 1,394 customers without power

Habersham County: 645 customers without power

Pickens County: 1,434 customers without power

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group