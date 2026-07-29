LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Several counties in north Georgia are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz has the latest tracking, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

9:20 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Banks, Hall, Jackson and White counties until 9:45 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

The Tornado Warning has expired in Habersham and Rabun counties.

9:00 p.m.

The Tornado Warning has expired in Towns and White counties.

A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Habersham and Rabun counties.

8:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon and Pickens counties until 9:30 p.m.

8:46 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Habersham and Rabun counties until 9:15 p.m.

8:45 p.m.

The Tornado Warning has expired in Clay County, N.C.

A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Habersham, Rabun, Towns and White counties.

8:40 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Towns and White counties until 9 p.m.

8:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Habersham and Rabun counties until 9:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, Union and White counties until 9:15 p.m.

8:24 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been canceled in Rabun County.

The Tornado Warning remains in place in Clay County, North Carolina.

8:01 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued in Rabun County, Georgia and Clay County, North Carolina until 8:45 p.m.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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