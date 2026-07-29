Highway shut down after road washes out in Gilmer County; boil water advisory issued

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A boil water advisory is now in effect for a large portion of Gilmer County after flooding damaged the main highway and caused a water main break.

Crews have been working to repair Chatsworth Highway, which is blocked off by barricades, for hours. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach first took you to the repairs during Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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A line of storms dumped heavy rain on Gilmer County, which was briefly under a Flash Flood Warning Tuesday night.

On Chatsworth Highway, the heavy rain damaged a water main underneath the road. Gehlbach says crews got the water main repaired around 5:30 a.m.

But out of caution, the Ellijay-Gilmer County Water & Sewerage Authority issued a boil water advisory for the following areas:

Vista Drive

Westwood Drive and branch roads

Old Tails Creek Road west of Westwood Drive

Roberts Ridge Road and all branch roads

Craigtown Road and all branch roads

Hwy 52 West, west of Hancock Drive and all branch roads

New Hope Road and all branch roads

Tower Road and all branch roads

Village Park Drive

Highway 282 from Courier Street west to Pleasant Grove Church

Evans Road

Mountainview Drive

Summit Drive and all branch roads

It’s unclear how long it will be before Chatsworth Highway will reopen. The boil water advisory will be in effect until testing is completed.

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