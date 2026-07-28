Grammy winner, Atlanta native Ciara invests $50,000 in city youth programs

ATLANTA — Multi-platinum GRAMMY-winning artist, philanthropist, entrepreneur and Atlanta native Ciara is investing $50,000 in Atlanta youth initiatives, celebrating the second annual Ciara Day.

City officials said the funding was provided in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife and will support 10 local organizations to help create more opportunities for young people across the city.

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The investment will provide scholarships, training, equipment and educational experiences to help young Atlantans pursue careers and passions in music, film, fashion, technology, sports, dance, education and leadership.

According to the mayor’s office, the initiative aligns with Mayor Andre Dickens’ ongoing commitment to prioritizing youth during his administration, while also recognizing Atlanta’s significant influence as a global hub for arts, entertainment and culture.

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Ciara emphasized her personal connection to Atlanta and the city’s role in shaping her as an artist and person. She emphasized the importance of giving back to the next generation of creatives.

“Atlanta has always been home to me and played such an important role in shaping who I am both as an artist and as a person. The city’s incredible entertainment community poured into me and gave me opportunities to dream big. In honor of Day, it means so much to give back to the next generation by supporting organizations that are empowering young creatives across Atlanta,” Ciara said.

Dickens also praised the initiative, noting that Atlanta is a city where talent is discovered and celebrated.

Dickens thanked Ciara for providing young Atlantans with opportunities similar to those that contributed to her own journey.

“Atlanta has always been a city where talent is discovered, nurtured and celebrated. Ciara’s investment reflects the very best of our city. She is giving young Atlantans the same kind of opportunities that helped shape her own journey,” Dickens said. “Thank you to Ciara, for helping to further create pathways that will inspire the next generation of artists, innovators and leaders.”

The Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife, working alongside Director Phillana Williams, identified the 10 organizations that will receive funding.

Each of the following organizations will receive $5,000, to help with missions focused on expanding access and opportunity for Atlanta youth within the city’s creative economy.

Atlanta Music Project will use its funding to purchase musical instruments and cover class fees for youth pursuing a music education.

will use its funding to purchase musical instruments and cover class fees for youth pursuing a music education. Black Girls Film Camp will allocate funds to cover registration, materials and production costs for participants.

will allocate funds to cover registration, materials and production costs for participants. The Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA) will enable one young Atlanta attorney to attend the 2026 BESLA National Conference in Mexico. This provides access to workshops, industry leaders, on-site training and networking opportunities.

(BESLA) will enable one young Atlanta attorney to attend the 2026 BESLA National Conference in Mexico. This provides access to workshops, industry leaders, on-site training and networking opportunities. Dance 411 Foundation will cover class fees for Atlanta youth interested in dance, as well as registration costs for competitive dancers who have advanced to higher levels.

will cover class fees for Atlanta youth interested in dance, as well as registration costs for competitive dancers who have advanced to higher levels. Game Elite AAU 14U Boys Basketball Team will utilize the funds for registration fees, training and equipment for the nationally ranked team.

will utilize the funds for registration fees, training and equipment for the nationally ranked team. Le Fashion Lab ’s funding will cover tuition and materials for one Atlanta youth to complete a program and earn a certification in fashion design.

’s funding will cover tuition and materials for one Atlanta youth to complete a program and earn a certification in fashion design. RenderATL will provide registration for Atlanta college and university students to attend the RenderATL Tech Fest. The organization will also facilitate technology workshops for Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta-based high school students.

will provide registration for Atlanta college and university students to attend the RenderATL Tech Fest. The organization will also facilitate technology workshops for Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta-based high school students. SCAD will cover expenses for one Atlanta Public Schools or Atlanta-based high school student to participate in SCAD’s Rising Star Pre-College Program.

will cover expenses for one Atlanta Public Schools or Atlanta-based high school student to participate in SCAD’s Rising Star Pre-College Program. Scratch Out Loud DJ Academy will offer scholarships for five Atlanta youth to receive DJ training and earn certification in DJing.

will offer scholarships for five Atlanta youth to receive DJ training and earn certification in DJing. Soccer in the Streets will use the investment to cover classes and equipment for Atlanta youth who have shown a passion for soccer and a commitment to the sport.

“For Soccer in the Streets, this gift is about more than the game. It is about expanding opportunity, strengthening communities and empowering the next generation of leaders,” Soccer Executive Director Kaseem Ladipo in the Streets said, highlighting the broader impact of the gift. “We are honored to celebrate Ciara’s enduring impact on Atlanta and grateful for her partnership in helping Soccer in the Streets create lasting change for generations to come.”

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