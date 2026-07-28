Suspect runs out of gas after leading Georgia deputies on chase

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase that originated from a domestic dispute call, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Just before 5 p.m., Stephens County deputies received a 911 call regarding an active physical domestic dispute at a home on North Currahee Lane in Toccoa. Dispatchers told deputies that a man, later identified as Jeffrey Scott Perry, 37, of Toccoa, was on scene and trying to leave the home.

When deputies arrived, they noticed Perry leaving the property in a silver Chrysler Sebring, prompting a chase.

After deputies turned on their emergency lights, Perry failed to stop and led them on a chase along Carnes Creek Road and Mize Road toward Black Mountain Road.

During the chase, Perry maintained high speeds, failed to maintain his lane and nearly caused multiple vehicle accidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Out of concern for public safety, Stephens County deputies terminated the chase before reaching the Habersham County line.

A “be on the lookout” (BOLO) was sent to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol.

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Deputies returned to the home on North Currahee Lane and spoke with two people. The individuals stated that Perry was inside the home without permission and became physically aggressive when asked to leave.

Later, around 6:50 p.m., Stephens County 911 was notified that Habersham County deputies spotted Perry’s car in Clarkesville. According to witnesses, Perry pulled into the backyard of a home and stated he ran out of gas after escaping law enforcement in Toccoa. He then walked into the woods behind the home, officials said.

Around 7:15 p.m., Habersham County deputies located and arrested Perry with the help of an HCSO K-9.

Stephens County deputies responded and took Perry into custody.

He was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center.

Perry is being held in jail on a $14,000 bond.

He has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, two counts of simple battery, three counts of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign, failure to obey yield sign and two counts of failure to obey traffic signal or light.

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The SCSO said Perry is also a person of interest in a separate incident involving a suspicious person that occurred early last Saturday morning. In that incident, 911 callers described an individual matching Perry’s description loitering around a property on Richardson Street in Toccoa.

The individual was then picked up by the driver of another vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, they made contact with a silver Chrysler Sebring, which was later determined to be the same vehicle Perry drove during the chase. At this time, no charges have been filed against Perry in reference to the incident on Richardson Street.

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