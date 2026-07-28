Boy found dead after shooting inside Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a home Tuesday. Channel 2 Action News has learned the victim is a minor.

Officers received a call around 3:45 a.m. about a shooting at a home on Lindsay Street NW in northwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a boy dead inside the home.

Detectives told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach at the scene that the victim is a minor, but did not give an exact age. Homicide investigators are now on the scene to investigate, but they have not said the circumstances around the shooting.

We’re live at the scene and will bring you all the latest developments, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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