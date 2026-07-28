Apalachee school shooting: Colt Gray had ‘no other option’ but plea deal, former prosecutor says

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Colt Gray recently entered a non-negotiated guilty plea in connection with a mass shooting that killed four people at Apalachee High School.

This decision was reportedly made because a jury would likely not have believed a claim of insanity, especially given new evidence presented.

Robert James, a former DeKalb County District Attorney, told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that Gray had “no other option” but to accept the non-negotiated plea.

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According to James, the central questions in the case were not whether Gray committed the mass shooting, but his mental state at the time and whether he can be rehabilitated.

Gray was 14 years old when investigators say he killed four people and he is now 16.

James, who has served as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney, highlighted age as a significant mitigating factor in cases involving young defendants.

“Age is always the mitigating factor especially when you have a very young person that’s in high school,” James said. “We all understand the science about ya know brain development - frontal lobe development and how a kid at 15 or 16 is not the same as a young man at 26 or 27.”

However, obtaining the possibility of parole for Gray will be challenging for the judge. Prosecutors presented jail recordings of Gray and his mother discussing how to make a judge believe Gray was insane.

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Prosecutors also noted the extensive planning involved in the shooting and Gray’s apparent attempts to emulate other school shooters. James emphasized the difficulty such evidence presents to an insanity defense.

“You’re not going to win an insanity case if you’re planning your insanity defense with your mother because that’s the opposite for what insanity is,” James stated.

Ultimately, James believes Gray would have faced the same outcome regardless of whether he went to trial or took a plea. The decision regarding the possibility of parole rests solely with the judge.

Court resumes on Tuesday morning when Gray could be sentenced if testimony wraps up.

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