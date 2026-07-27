Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Officers are on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer Monday.
An Athens-Clarke County spokesperson said the investigation is active and ongoing.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by Athens-Clarke County Police, they said.
No other information was immediately available.
DEVELOPING STORY. Channel 2 has a news crew on their way to the scene.
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