Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — Officers are on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer Monday.

An Athens-Clarke County spokesperson said the investigation is active and ongoing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested by Athens-Clarke County Police, they said.

No other information was immediately available.

DEVELOPING STORY. Channel 2 has a news crew on their way to the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group