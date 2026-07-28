Cobb County

Metro Atlanta teen pleads guilty to running toward U.S. Capitol with loaded shotgun

By Alex Jones, WSBTV.com
Carter Camacho (U.S. Capitol Police Department)
By Alex Jones, WSBTV.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An 18-year-old from Cobb County was dressed in tactical gear and carrying a loaded shotgun as he raced toward the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

Carter Camacho pleaded guilty to having a gun on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and possession of child pornography.

Investigators say he parked a white Mercedes SUV, got out and charged at the building.

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Officers say they recovered a Mossberg model 88 12-gauge shotgun loaded with seven rounds, plus one chambered. The safety was off. Another 17 rounds of ammunition were attached to a carrier on the stock of the shotgun.

Camacho told Capitol police “he was just there to talk to members of Congress,” according to a criminal complaint.

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Investigators later found a knife 40 feet from where he parked the car.

When they searched his phone, investigators found dozens of child porn images and more than 100 videos.

He is scheduled for a federal sentencing hearing on Dec. 8.

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