Metro Atlanta teen pleads guilty to running toward U.S. Capitol with loaded shotgun

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An 18-year-old from Cobb County was dressed in tactical gear and carrying a loaded shotgun as he raced toward the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

Carter Camacho pleaded guilty to having a gun on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and possession of child pornography.

Investigators say he parked a white Mercedes SUV, got out and charged at the building.

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Officers say they recovered a Mossberg model 88 12-gauge shotgun loaded with seven rounds, plus one chambered. The safety was off. Another 17 rounds of ammunition were attached to a carrier on the stock of the shotgun.

Camacho told Capitol police “he was just there to talk to members of Congress,” according to a criminal complaint.

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Investigators later found a knife 40 feet from where he parked the car.

When they searched his phone, investigators found dozens of child porn images and more than 100 videos.

He is scheduled for a federal sentencing hearing on Dec. 8.

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