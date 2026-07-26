Barbie, Mattel reveals new doll inspired by Atlanta Dream player, 3X WNBA All-Star

ATLANTA — Mattel, Inc. announced a new Barbie doll in the likeness of professional basketball superstar, Atlanta Dream player, entrepreneur and philanthropist Angel Reese.

The doll celebrates Reese’s influence across sports, business, fashion and culture, aiming to empower the next generation of girls.

The doll will debut dressed in Reebok Reese one Basketball Shoes in Barbie pink.

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Reese’s impact extends beyond her achievements on the court. Through the Angel C. Reese Foundation, she advocates for equity for girls and underrepresented communities.

The foundation works to expand access to sports, education, financial literacy and other opportunities that have historically been limited.

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The doll comes dressed in Reebok Reese one Basketball Shoes in Barbie pink.

A matching pair of these shoes is available for fans to purchase. Reese, a professional basketball player and entrepreneur, shared her excitement about the new doll.

“Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me,” Reese said. “It’s such an incredible honor because it’s about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve. I’ve never let anyone else define what’s possible for me and every challenge I’ve faced has only made me stronger. I hope this doll reminds girls to be unapologetically themselves, embrace every part of who they are and go after their dreams with confidence.”

Nathan Baynard, Vice President and Head of Barbie at Mattel, emphasized the brand’s mission and how Reese’s career and advocacy lined right up.

“Barbie honors role models who inspire girls to imagine what’s possible,” Baynard said. “From her on-court achievements and entrepreneurial leadership to her tireless advocacy for girls, Reese is helping children see that confidence, ambition and resilience can open countless doors. We’re proud to honor her through our Barbie Signature doll and collaboration with Reebok, giving fans new ways to celebrate Angel and all she represents.”

Barbie and Reebok are teaming up to debut the Reese Barbie Signature doll and the matching shoes at TOGETHXR House in Chicago during All-Star Weekend.

The event is hosted by TOGETHXR, a women’s sports media company of which Reese is a co-owner.

Inside The Reese Dream Closet, fans can interact with the products, including posing in a life-size Barbie box and getting a closer look at the debuting items.

Reese also collaborated with Barbie to create a limited-edition apparel capsule which includes a custom jersey and Barbie x Angel-inspired tees and headwear, all inspired by her doll’s game-day look.

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