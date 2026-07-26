Teen charged with murder after gun sale ends with triple shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Months after one person was shot and killed and two others were wounded, a suspect is in custody.

On Feb. 2, officers were called to an apartment complex on Meadow Glenn Village where they found three shooting victims.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brayan Ibarra, 18, was identified as a suspect and arrested at a residence in Norcross on Friday.

According to the arrest warrant, Ibarra was involved in a gun sale at the apartment complex that erupted into gunfire. Investigators say he and others began shooting.

The names of the person killed and the two survivors have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This operation demonstrates the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office’s continued commitment to locating and apprehending violent offenders and enhancing public safety through coordinated law enforcement efforts,” says DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox.

Ibarra is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group