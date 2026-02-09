1 dead, 1 wounded in DeKalb County shootings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County PD said a man died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment complex parking lot, and another person was found shot nearby in what police suspect may have been a robbery.

In a update Monday, police said a man was found shot and killed in the 3500 block of Meadowglenn Village Lane at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police found a second person shot on Aztec Road. That person was alert, conscious and breathing.

The identities of the dead and wounded victims were not disclosed, nor was the identity of any possible suspects.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, following by the tip.

