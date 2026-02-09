‘Tell my wife ... I love her’: Plane crashes into cars in emergency landing on road

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a road Monday in Gainesville, police said.

The plane crashed into multiple vehicles, and police said in a statement that there were people with minor injuries.

Browns Bridge Road at Pearl Nix Parkway has been closed.

People were told to expect extended delays.

Photos of the plane on the roadway showed it stopped directly in front of a Golden Corral and a Pizza Hut.

