Georgia lawmakers propose bill to let women get birth control at pharmacies without doctor visit

ATLANTA — Lawmakers are proposing a more streamlined process for women to get their birth control prescriptions in Georgia.

A new bill filed by six state representatives would allow women in Georgia to get their birth control prescriptions directly from pharmacists, rather than having to go to a doctor first.

Current state law requires a woman to go to a medical practitioner first, then have the prescription filled at the pharmacy.

House Bill 1138, sponsored by Rep. Beth Camp, would allow patients to skip that step and let pharmacists prescribe the hormonal contraceptives directly.

The "Increasing Access to Contraceptives Act" would make it so pharmacists acting in good faith and who are employed in Georgia can dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives or administer injectable versions, so long as the patient is at least 18 years old or has proof of a previous prescription if younger than 18.

The bill does not require that pharmacists dispense these prescriptions, it only allows them the ability to do so, according to the legislation.

Should the bill pass, the Georgia composite Medical Board and the Georgia state Board of Pharmacy will be required to issue a written joint agreement authorizing pharmacists to dispense self-administered birth control without written orders, which would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

The bill also waives civil liability, criminal culpability or professional discipline by the state board for pharmacists who distribute self-administered hormonal contraceptives.

Under HB 1138, Medicaid recipients on birth control would also be able to receive a three-month supply of the covered contraceptives upon first time fills, and up to a 12-month supply on any further prescription pickup.

