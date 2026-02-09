Apalachee school shooting trial begins for Colin Gray, father of suspect Colt Gray

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The trial for Colin Gray, the father of the suspect in the 2024 Apalachee High School, will begin on Monday morning with jury selection.

On Sept. 4, 2024, investigators said Gray’s son, Colt Gray, shot and killed two students and two teachers and injured several others at Apalachee High School.

Colin Gray is accused of buying the gun used in the shooting and giving it to his son as a Christmas present. His trial had been scheduled for Sept. 2025, but was moved to February due to attorneys scheduling conflicts.

THE VICTIMS

Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie and Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall lost their lives in the shooting.

Several others were shot or injured.

THE CHARGES

Officials charged Colin Gray with 29 crimes, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter.

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

A CHANGE OF VENUE

Colin Gray’s legal team requested a change of venue for the trial saying that any jury from Barrow County would be biased due to the nature of the case.

Attorneys asked to have the trial moved out of Barrow County to a Bryan, Effingham or Glynn County court.

The prosecution agreed that there would be a likely bias having the trial in Barrow County but requested that instead of moving physical locations, they get a jury from Walton County instead.

Instead, the judge approved bringing in a new jury, but from Hall County, while keeping the physical location of the trial at the Barrow County courthouse.

The judge said that Hall County was physically far enough away from Barrow County that jurors would be less likely to have a bias, but the proximity of the two courthouses was close enough that the trial could be held in Barrow to avoid “causing additional undue burden.”

