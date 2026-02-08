‘Difficult decision:’ 2 Atlanta charter schools to close at school year’s end

ATLANTA — The end of the school year means the end of two Atlanta-based charter schools.

The KIPP Soul Primary School and KIPP Soul Academy in Atlanta will both cease operations once the 2025-2026 school year is over.

The end of operations means 122 staff will lose their jobs, according to a WARN notice filed by KIPP officials with the state of Georgia.

In a statement on the KIPP Atlanta site, charter school officials said the closures were based on the need to maintain the high level of education their students deserve.

“This was a difficult and painful decision made with the best interests of our scholars and staff in mind,” school officials said in a statement. “The Board conducted a rigorous assessment of our ability to maintain high academic standards and the level of staffing our scholars need to succeed every day and determined closing at the end of this school year is the best way to prioritize the well-being of our scholars, families, and staff.”

Going forward, KIPP officials said they would remain closely engaged with the families, staff and partners of the charter community to ensure communications are clear through the end of the school year.

The first set of separations for KIPP employees will be on June 30, according to the WARN notice filed with Georgia officials.

While KIPP Soul Primary School and KIPP Soul Academy will close, the KIPP Atlanta Collegiate will remain open.

“Families will receive guidance to help them understand their school placement options, enrollment steps, and available resources. Our team will be available to answer questions and provide ongoing support to ensure families feel informed and supported throughout the transition,” the charter school said.

Families are still encouraged to apply to attend by going online here.

