Falcons LB arrested, facing multiple charges in domestic dispute, police say

Atlanta Falcons player James Pearce Jr. was arrested in Florida in a domestic dispute with a WNBA player.

The linebacker is accused of fleeing a domestic dispute and crashing after a police chase Saturday in Doral, according to local TV station WPLG.

He faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following a police chase, one count each of aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren, according to the reports.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to local PD for more information.

Video posted on social media purports to show Pearce’s arrest.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez confirmed to WPLG the dispute was between Pearce and WNBA player Rickea Jackson, a forward for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Pearce was booked on Saturday into Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

In a statement, the Atlanta Falcons said, “We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

Pearce, an edge rusher from Tennessee, was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft as the Falcons emphasized the pass rush. Pearce had 10 1/2 sacks and his 45 quarterback pressures set a team record for a rookie. Pearce had 26 tackles and 16 quarterback hits. He forced a fumble and recovered a fumble while playing in all 17 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

