Ex-Georgia jailer accused of having sex with inmate multiple times

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia jailer has been arrested after investigators said he had sexual contact with a female inmate on three separate occasions.

Sheriff John “Bubba” Sawyer announced the arrest Wednesday following an internal investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff, the investigation began after the department received a tip alleging a jail employee had engaged in sexual activity with an inmate while she was in custody. Investigators say the encounter happened three different times in the jail.

Sawyer said they immediately launched an independent review and gathered enough evidence to obtain arrest warrants.

The TCSO arrested former jail employee Justin Donnell Clark, 36, of Americus in connection with the case.

Clark has been charged, although specific charges were not released.

Sheriff Sawyer said sexual contact between a detention officer and inmate is strictly prohibited under Georgia lawand department policy and is considered a serious felony offense.

“This office has zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” Sawyer said. “When someone crosses that line, we will investigate it thoroughly, and we will lock them up just like we would any other offender.

Clark has been fired from his position with the jail and the case has been forwarded to prosecutors.

Sawyer said that law enforcement officers are not above the law.

“If you break the law, abuse your authority, or betray the public trust, you will be arrested and held accountable. A badge does not put anyone above the law in Taylor County,” Sawyer said.

