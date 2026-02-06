Elementary school students, staff member assaulted on playground by former student

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A playground assault at an elementary school is under investigation.

The assault happened Wednesday morning at Heards Ferry Elementary School in Sandy Springs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fulton County Schools told Channel 2 Action News that a former student assaulted several elementary students and a staff member. The students were evacuated for minor injuries.

The former student, who is now middle-school-aged, was detained.

“The child was apprehended quickly by Fulton County Schools police and was detained as the parent was brought in. Students sustained minor injuries and were medically evaluated.”

Fulton County Schools said it is fully investigating the assault, but does not have information yet on possible charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group