Griffin residents say they still smell jet fuel in their water

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Wednesday that 10,000 gallons of fuel spilled from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport into the Flint River.

That made its way into the city of Griffin’s water supply.

While officials have stated the water is safe to drink, some residents tell Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that there’s still a lingering smell of fuel coming from their faucets.

Griffin City Manager Jessica O’Connor initially warned residents not to consume the water on Friday but lifted the ban later that night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The EPA confirmation of the spill size comes five days after the initial incident occurred.

Luther Weaver and his wife, Rita, are among the Griffin residents who have been afraid to take showers in their home since the leak was first reported.

Weaver stated that city officials have not provided enough information about the situation.

“They weren’t forthcoming as far as what exactly happened or the extent of what had happened,” Weaver said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fernandes visited Griffin City Hall on Wednesday afternoon to seek answers regarding the spill and water safety. Staff members declined to answer questions, stating that O’Connor would only address the matter during her Facebook Live broadcasts.

Some residents told Fernandes that the city’s reliance on social media is problematic because they do not have Facebook accounts.

O’Connor has not returned phone calls or answered questions outside of the scheduled live streams.

The EPA stated that fuel removal operations will continue until the spill is completely cleared from the Griffin water supply.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group