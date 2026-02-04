Former South Fulton mayor pleads guilty to trespassing

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Mayor of South Fulton Khalid Kamau pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge in court on Wednesday.

According to a court document, Kamau took a negotiated plea deal under the First Offender Act.

Judge Nancy Mau sentenced the former mayor to 12 months on probation. Conditions of his probation include avoiding social media, completing 80 hours of community service and writing a one-page apology letter to the victim.

In December, Kamau was scheduled to appear in court, but was more than an hour late. Before he arrived, the judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The warrant was dropped when he arrived.

Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln was in the courtroom as that unfolded and as Kamau rejected the state’s offer of 12 months on probation, saying he wanted to take the case to trial.

District Attorney Fani Willis said in the charging document that Kamau “knowingly and without authority” entered a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission in 2023.

The trial was scheduled to begin later this month.

