South Fulton mayor charged with criminal trespassing

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The Fulton County district attorney has formally charged the mayor of South Fulton with criminal trespassing.

Mayor Khalid Kamau faces the misdemeanor charge in connection with an alleged incident from July 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln obtained the charging document from Fulton Superior Court. District Attorney Fani Willis stated Kamau “knowingly and without authority” entered a home on Cascade Palmetto Highway without permission.

Kamau was initially booked in the Fulton County Jail with a $11,000 bond on the day of the alleged trespassing. He was released later that day.

According to a police incident report from 2023, the homeowner saw a man inside his lake house and called police. He said he told the man to “stay put” while police were on the way.

The homeowner said the man told him he was the mayor and “I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then.”

When officers arrived, they said Kamau told them the house was his dream home, and he wanted to buy it.

They said Kamau also told them he knew he was trespassing.

Kamau, who also goes by Mayor Kobi, also was brought under investigation by the city for accusations of financial misuse. He has been questioned about purchasing a pool table for his office, using city funds for a trip to Ghana and more.

The city also garnished his wages for a mural in his office, and he was briefly banned from City Hall.

He announced in April that he will not be seeking re-election.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group