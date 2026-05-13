Braves catcher Sean Murphy to miss up to 8 weeks

ATLANTA — Sean Murphy’s return to the Atlanta Braves lineup didn’t last long. The catcher is back on the injured list.

Murphy fractured a finger on his left hand in the seventh inning of the Braves’ win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Braves manager Walt Weiss announced before Tuesday’s game that Murphy could miss up to eight weeks.

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Murphy missed the first 35 games for Atlanta after he had hip surgery last fall. He just came off the injured list two weeks ago.

Drake Baldwin had most of Atlanta’s catching reps this season. The Braves designated for assignment and then traded catcher Jonah Heim to the Athletics to make room for Murphy on the roster.

With Murphy out again, Atlanta signed free agent catcher Sandy León, who last played in MLB three years ago. He will join Atlanta from the Mexican independent league.

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