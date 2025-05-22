Driver accused of hitting, killing 8-year-old back in court after rejecting plea deal

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The driver charged with hitting and killing a Henry County 8-year-old will be back in court on Thursday weeks after she rejected the state’s plea deal.

Kaylee Andre, 25, is accused of hitting Adalyn “Addy” Pierce as she got off her school bus in Feb. 2024.

Earlier this month, Henry County prosecutors said Andre rejected their offer at the initial plea hearing.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to Addy’s mother after the hearing.

“For her not to take the deal, we’re kind of upset. Just because now I wonder what did you think you deserved here,” Pierce said.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Pierce said she hopes Andre honors her daughter by accepting accountability and not try to avoid punishment.

