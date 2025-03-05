Mom of 8-year-old girl killed by school bus confronts lawmaker who wants to reduce Addy’s Law fines

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News cameras were rolling when the mother of an eight-year-old girl killed trying to catch her school bus confronted the lawmaker who wants to reduce the fines for passing a stopped school bus.

The mother of Adalyn Pierce, who was killed last year in Henry County, was elated. Ashley Pierce had a tense exchange with State Rep. Don Parsons, who wanted to reduce the fines for passing a stopped school bus where kids are getting on and off.

“We don’t want to be here,” Pierce told Parsons.

He apologized and walked away.

“Say her name. It’s Ashley Pierce,” one of her supporters shouted in the Capitol hallway.

Pierce was not happy with Parsons’s attempts to reduce the $1,000 minimum fine she fought for, for drivers who unlawfully pass a stopped school bus when kids are getting on or off.

At this hearing, Parsons says he now wants the fine to be not less than $500 and not more than $1,000. He wants judges to have the discretion to decide the amount.

“I think to get a $500 fine, you are not likely to do it again,” Parsons said.

Addy’s uncle testified Parsons is concerned with the violators and not the victims.

“We’re asking that you withdraw this bill so that Georgia’s children are not compromised over a monetary penalty,” Caleb King testified.

State Rep. Clint Crowe reminded Parsons the higher fine is about saving lives.

“If this fine is a minimum of a $1,000, you won’t do this but once,” Crowe said.

He said he vehemently opposed the legislation.

Then, there was a motion to table the issue.

“All those in favor of motion to tabling HB344 say I, a lawmaker asked,” the motion passed.

Lawmakers said that potentially puts the bill on ice this legislative session.

Addy’s mother, Ashley Pierce, was elated.

“Hopefully, this is the last time,” she said, to applause from her many supporters who showed up.

A lawmaker said it’s possible someone on the Senate side could revive the bill. But she said if the House side wouldn’t go forward with it, most likely the Senate side wouldn’t either.

