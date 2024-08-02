Addy’s Law: As school starts back, a local mom is reminding drivers to slow down, stop for buses

ATLANTA — As kids all around the metro head back to school, one mother reminds drivers to slow down and stop when a school bus stop sign comes out.

Ashley Pierce lost her 8-year-old daughter when police say a driver went around a stopped school bus and hit her. It’s why Pierce fought for Addy’s Law, named after her daughter.

Georgia is now one of the toughest states in America when it comes to these bus laws. Pierce is happy lawmakers recognized the need to pass Addy’s Law.

“It’s because a child died. It wasn’t because almost. Or could have,” she said.

It was her child, 8-year-old Adalyn, who was killed on February 1, as she crossed a rural road in Henry County to catch her bus. Police say Kaylee Andre ignored the stop sign out on Addy’s bus and hit her.

Pierce pushed for Addy’s law, which increases fines for violating bus stop laws by up to $1,000 and up to 12 months in jail. It also encourages school districts to reconfigure bus routes where children don’t have to cross roads to board.

Felecia Thompson has been a bus driver for 18 years and heard about Addy’s tragic death. “It’s sad”, she said.

She’s seen drivers ignore bus stop laws and had this message.

“When you see a school bus just remember that we’re carrying precious cargo,” she said.

That was the message at the Schools Open, Drive Carefully news conference at Heards Ferry Elementary School in Sandy Springs. Transportation, Public Safety and school officials gathered to urge drivers to slow down and stay focused when traveling in school zones or near buses.

“Pay attention to the posted signs,” said Garrett Townsend with AAA The Auto Club Group.

One speaker said a survey of 150 school districts this past spring revealed that nearly 9,000 drivers went around a school bus arm or stop sign that was out, putting children’s lives in danger.

Ashley Pierce doesn’t want anyone else to suffer a loss like she has.

“It’s our children. It’s ours. As Georgia. These are our kids. Not just mine. I lost mine. But it affects everybody,” she said.

A public safety official says if you are on a divided road with a barrier, grass or concrete and a bus stops on the other side, you don’t have to stop. If you are on a road with a turn lane in the middle, you have to stop.

Townsend said the goal is to have no traffic related deaths this school year.

