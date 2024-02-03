8-year-old girl dies after being hit while getting on school bus in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car while she tried to get on the bus on Thursday morning.
Georgia State Patrol confirmed on Saturday that the girl died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.
GSP says a driver passed a school bus with its stop sign out and hit her as she attempted to get on the bus on Jackson Lake Road.
The driver, 25-year-old Kaylee Andre, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus loading and unloading and failure to exercise due care.
Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at Rock Springs Elementary School, where the girl attended, on Friday and spoke with parents.
“It’s crazy to think about something like that happening to a child when you have kids. Well even if you don’t have kids. It’s very, very sad to hear about. But I can just imagine what those parents are going through,” parent Lindsay Bridges said holding back tears.
Andre is currently being held in the Henry County Jail.
