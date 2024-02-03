Man shot, killed at family bakery in Gwinnett County, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Lawrenceville police are currently investigating a deadly shooting outside of a family-owned bakery.

Police responded to the Fezjic Euro Bakery on Scenic Hwy. S on Saturday morning.

A previous version of this story reported that the victim was a woman. However, police have since clarified that the victim is a 37-year-old man.

Police say just before 7 a.m., they were called to the bakery after getting a 911 call of a person being shot.

When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Friends of the victim told Channel 2 Action News that he recently became a father and was an outstanding member of the community.

“I’ve known the family for 20 years. You always ask yourself why bad things happen to good people and this is one of those instances. It came as a shock. The whole community is shocked,” Kenan Mustic said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

There is no word on possible motives or suspects.

