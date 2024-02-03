Amazon driver fired for trying to steal Henry County woman’s puppy from her yard

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County woman says an Amazon driver dropped off a package and then tried to steal her dog. A video of the confrontation has now gone viral on social media.

Terrika Currence told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that she owns her own skin care company called Beyond Skin Deep.

“As I open the door to put the package in the house, and the dog food, my daughter screams and says, ‘The Amazon guy stole our puppy,’” she said.

Currence said she immediately dropped the products that she ordered on the ground and rushed outside to confront the Amazon driver.

“[Expletive] Amazon done took my [expletive] dog out my [expletive] yard,” she can be heard saying in the video.

In the video, Currence can be seen opening the doors to the back of the Amazon truck and shouting at him.

“As soon as I opened the truck, he has the puppy inside of a bin. I had to grab the puppy and get him off the truck,” she described.

The driver has not been charged, but Currence said he was about to leave with her puppy.

”He was ready to pull off with our dog,” she said.

Spruill asked Currence if the driver apologized or explained.

”No. He didn’t give any explanation,” she responded.

Currence said she called the police and filed a complaint with Amazon.

Channel 2 Action News also reached out to Amazon about this incident. A spokesperson released a statement, that reads

“We’ve apologized to the customer and glad their dog was returned unharmed. The driver involved is no longer delivering for Amazon and we’ve reached out to the law enforcement to assist as they investigate.”

“It gives me relief that he’s fired but if he’s doing things like that, I’m sure, you know it’s in his character. He’ll do it again,” Currence said.

Police are investigating and looking into this incident.

