Video shows man firebomb Gwinnett family's car in seemingly random attack

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family said they’re being terrorized after surveillance video shows someone setting their car on fire in their own driveway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was outside of the home in Lawrenceville, where the family said they have no idea who would do this or why they would be targeted, especially by someone so intent on destruction.

TRENDING STORIES:

The video shows a masked man douse a car with gas at around 3:30 a.m. He then walks toward the back of the SUV in the driveway before lighting it on fire and running away. The fire totaled the car.

The family, who doesn’t want to be identified, said the whole thing is a mystery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We don’t have a clue of what’s going on,” one family member said. “What are you looking for? What have we done?”

The couple who live at the home off Davis Road have lived in Lawrenceville for decades.

“We’ve been here for 23 years and don’t have any enemy, I don’t fight with anybody,” the husband said. “We are Christians,”

What makes the situation even more confusing is that the family has had people slash their tires and throw rocks at their car windows since June 21.

It’s happened four times.

They’ve added cameras and floodlights since the incidents.

Gwinnett County Fire arson investigators have the video and have been investigating since Wednesday.

The family said the acts seem personal, but they say they have no idea who would target them.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen next time, but we pray they won’t come back again,” the husband said.

The family is relieved the car didn’t explode and cause more damage. Anyone who recognizes the masked man is urged to call the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

Missing 12-year-old Hall County girl found in Ohio with man she met online Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said she'd been communicating with the suspect on Facebook Messenger.

©2024 Cox Media Group