Metro Atlanta city makes Fortune's list of top 50 family-friendly communities in U.S.

SUWANEE, Ga. — A Georgia city has been named one of the 50 best places to live for families in the U.S by Fortune.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The magazine analyzed more than 2,000 cities across the country and ranked them on assets like health care, education, affordability and resources for seniors.

TRENDING STORIES:

“With a growing portion of Americans caring for both children and aging parents, more people want to live in cities where multigenerational families can thrive,” Fortune.com wrote. “And as the retirement dream is unraveling for many older adults who don’t want to leave the workforce or can’t afford to, finding a place to live that provides a strong job market has never been more critical.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Suwanee, Georgia was ranked #27 on the list with its old-town charm. Just 33 miles from Atlanta, the city offers abundant community and arts events, highly-rated schools and ample access to healthcare and outdoor fitness. The community is also known for its diversity and relatively high median household income.

In 2023, Peachtree Corners made the list at #19.

Chipotle employee says his boss chased him at gunpoint because he didn't take out the trash

©2024 Cox Media Group