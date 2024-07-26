Midtown Atlanta bar reopens nearly 2 months after it closed due to water crisis

ATLANTA — A midtown Atlanta bar has reopened, nearly two months after a water crisis shut it down.

Eleventh Street Pub posted that it was reopening on Thursday night.

It took crews nearly a week to repair multiple water main breaks impacting restaurants in and around midtown and downtown Atlanta.

An adjacent bar and restaurant, Steamhouse Lounge re-opened nearly a week after the initial water issues arose.

Some businesses, like Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks on Forsyth Street, were unable to survive the water crisis and the issues it caused.

Last month, the Atlanta City Council approved a recovery fund that impacted businesses could apply to.

