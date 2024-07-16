Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks closing downtown Atlanta restaurant citing water crisis

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta establishment is closing down its flagship location.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO and Founder Derrick Hayes Sr. announced he will not reopen the downtown Atlanta location off Forsyth Street.

In an Instagram post, Hayes cited the recent Atlanta water crisis, which caused issues for many businesses in downtown and midtown Atlanta.

“This location is not opening back up,” Hayes said. “The water... it really killed the location. We’ve been through a lot trying to get it reopened, but it’s just not coming together.”

Hayes, who is originally from West Philadelphia, opened his first location at a Shell Gas Station in Dunwoody.

He said he believes something bigger and better for the restaurant is on the horizon.

The restaurant has locations in Doraville, Forest Park, Lawrenceville, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Charlotte.

